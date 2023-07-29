Police searching for suspect involved in Southwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect they say shot a man in the leg in Southwest Fresno Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near Elm and Grove avenues just before 11:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and had an ongoing argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say he is cooperating in their investigation.

Officers do not have information that leads them to belive this was a gang dispute.

Police are not releasing the identity of the suspect as their search continues.