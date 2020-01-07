house fire

Fire sparks inside southwest Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire in southwest Fresno Monday night.

The blaze was first reported just after 10 p.m. at a home on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Edgar.

Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from the front of the house. They searched to see if anyone was inside, but it was clear.

"We have evidence of someone living there, so it looks a little un-kept, so I don't know if someone is currently living there," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief William Vega. "We're still checking into that."

The house did not have power or gas. The extent of the damage has not yet been released.
