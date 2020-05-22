Suspect opens fire at adults with 1-year-old outside southwest Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who fired several gunshots at two adults and their child in southwest Fresno on Thursday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex on Lee Avenue near Geary Street, close to Edison High School.
Police say two adults and their one-year-old child were in front of their apartment when a man approached them and opened fire.
The suspect fired several shots at the group, with six of the shots hitting the building and another striking a vehicle. Then he ran away.
"We're just so glad that both victims are OK, and the one-year-old child was shaken but is OK," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen. "So again, anytime you have a shooting, and you have victims come away uninjured, I mean, that's a win."
Investigators are still looking for the suspect at this time, and trying to determine the motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
