24-year-old man shot in southwest Fresno, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

24-year-old man shot in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot in the thigh in the parking lot of a market in southwest Fresno Tuesday night.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 9:30 pm near Jensen and Walnut Avenues.

They say a 24-year-old man was found with one gunshot wound.

After reviewing surveillance cameras, police believe the victim was targeted.

They say video shows at least one suspect positioned themselves across the street from the market, waiting to open fire until the man walked into the parking lot.

The victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

At least eight shell casings have been found so far, and Fresno police say it is a miracle no one else was hurt because there were many people nearby at the time of the shooting.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News