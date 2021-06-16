24-year-old man shot in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot in the thigh in the parking lot of a market in southwest Fresno Tuesday night.The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 9:30 pm near Jensen and Walnut Avenues.They say a 24-year-old man was found with one gunshot wound.After reviewing surveillance cameras, police believe the victim was targeted.They say video shows at least one suspect positioned themselves across the street from the market, waiting to open fire until the man walked into the parking lot.The victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.At least eight shell casings have been found so far, and Fresno police say it is a miracle no one else was hurt because there were many people nearby at the time of the shooting.There is no suspect description at this time.