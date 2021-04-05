homicide

18-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno

Easter ended in tragedy after an 18-year-old man was killed in a southwest Fresno drive-by shooting.
By
18-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Easter ended in tragedy after an 18-year-old man was killed in a southwest Fresno drive-by shooting.

Shots rang out in the southwest Fresno neighborhood near Pottle Avenue and Merced Street on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say as the 18-year-old pulled up to a stop sign at the intersection, a dark-colored Sedan following behind drove up next to him. One of two people inside fired at least ten times at the victim and then sped off.

When officers arrived, they found that 18-year-old victim inside the silver Chevy Impala with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest area.

Investigators say the victim, who has not yet been identified, had also been shot in the head.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives say a second person inside the victim's car was not hurt.

"We obtained some preliminary information from him. However, he has fled, and we are still looking for him at this point," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall.

Police are also still searching for the shooter and the getaway driver.

Investigators are trying to determine the motive of the shooting but have run into roadblocks.

Authorities say neighbors are uncooperative.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Fresno Police Department or Valley Crime Stoppers.

This is the 23rd homicide in Fresno this year so far.
