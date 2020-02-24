shooting

Bullets hit parked cars, business and church in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after shots were fired in southwest Fresno Monday morning.

It happened in the area of Jensen Avenue and Walnut Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.

Shots struck two cars in the parking lot and the Jensen Walnut Market, but no one was injured.

A church located just north of the market was also struck, leaving a broken glass window.

It's unclear how many shots were fired, but a black car was seen in the area when the shots were fired. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestshootingfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Man shot while standing at bus stop in Visalia, police say
Man says he was shot in Sanger, found in east central Fresno
Damage from shooting in central Fresno sends innocent child to hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News