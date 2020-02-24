Bullets hit parked cars, business and church in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after shots were fired in southwest Fresno Monday morning.It happened in the area of Jensen Avenue and Walnut Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.Shots struck two cars in the parking lot and the Jensen Walnut Market, but no one was injured.A church located just north of the market was also struck, leaving a broken glass window.It's unclear how many shots were fired, but a black car was seen in the area when the shots were fired. The motive for the shooting is unknown.