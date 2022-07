Man shot in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the person who shot a man in southwest Fresno.

Officers got a report of an injured man in his 20s at California Avenue and California Court just before 1:30 Tuesday morning.

They found the victim and he told officers he was shot about a mile away near Fink White Park.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say they haven't found a crime scene.

It's not yet known what led up to the attack