FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man in southwest Fresno.Police say it happened around two Wednesday morning near Church and Elm Avenues.The victim showed up to Community Regional suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.He's expected to be okay.Police are now searching the area around the Geneva Village apartments, where the victim said he was attacked.There is no word on a motive for the shooting.