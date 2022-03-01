Woman hospitalized after being shot multiple times in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in southwest Fresno.
Fresno police say it happened around 5 pm Monday in the area of Teilman and Hawes Avenue.
The victim has been taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are now working to gather evidence and speak with any witnesses.
There is no suspect description at this time.
