Man shot while in car in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being shot while in his car in southwest Fresno.The Fresno Police Department says they received a Shotspotter notification around 4:30 Sunday afternoon near Merced St. and Pottle Ave.Police say the man was at a stop sign when a dark-colored Sedan was behind him. The Sedan then pulled up next to him, fired multiple shots and sped off.The victim was found in the car with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.