Man shot while in car in southwest Fresno, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot while in car in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being shot while in his car in southwest Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says they received a Shotspotter notification around 4:30 Sunday afternoon near Merced St. and Pottle Ave.

Police say the man was at a stop sign when a dark-colored Sedan was behind him. The Sedan then pulled up next to him, fired multiple shots and sped off.

The victim was found in the car with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley churches prepare for Easter Sunday services
Fresno food truck owner nearly loses truck in crash
Fresno neighborhood calling for removal of recycling center
Woman hit and killed by car in central Fresno, police say
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic 'scandalous'
Man stabbed at nightclub in central Fresno, police say
Man hit and killed by car in west central Fresno, CHP says
Show More
Man hit by car in northwest Fresno, police say
29-year-old man shot and killed in Kings Co., deputies say
3 people, including 2 young girls, killed in fiery Kings Co. crash
Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online
Central CA reacts to state allowing indoor concerts, theater performances
More TOP STORIES News