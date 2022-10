Man in hospital following stabbing in Southwest Fresno

Officers were called to Ivy and Lorena avenues just before midnight. When officers arrived they found a man in his early 20's who had been stabbed.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a southwest Fresno stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers were called to Ivy and Lorena avenues just before midnight on Friday.

There officers found a man in his early 20's who had been stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Officers believe he was involved in some sort of physical fight prior to the stabbing.

There's no information on possible suspects at this time.