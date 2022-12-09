Innocent bystander shot while loading laundry in southwest Fresno, police say

Investigators say the woman was loading laundry next to her car when she was injured.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after being shot in southwest Fresno.

Authorities received a ShotSpotter notification near California and Pottle just before 10 am Friday morning.

Witnesses told police they believe two groups were shooting at each other when the innocent woman was hit.

She was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police.