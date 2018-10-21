Southwest plane diverted over unwanted game of 'footsie'

A Southwest plane was diverted to Albuquerque and a man was arrested.

Eyewitness News
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico --
A Southwest flight made an emergency landing over an unwanted game of 'footise.'

Police arrested a 29-year-old man who kept inching closer towards his seat mate and rubbing her leg with his foot.

A flight attendant allowed the unwilling footsie participant to switch seats - but the man followed her to her new seat.

The pilot decided to divert the plane to land in Albuquerque. when the man began to verbally harass the woman and a flight attendant.

Once the man was removed, the flight continued on to Dallas, Southwest said.

The man is now facing charges including simple assault and interfering and intimidating members of a flight crew and flight attendants while on an aircraft.

