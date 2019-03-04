If you're planning a trip to Hawaii you may be able to fly there for under $50. Southwest Airlines plans to begin service to Hawaii on March 17 with a flight from Oakland to Honolulu. Tickets are on sale from $49.
The airline begins flights to Maui on April 7. Eventually, it plans to serve four airports in Hawaii from Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego.
Interisland service will begin April 28 between Honolulu and Kahului (Maui), and May 12 between Honolulu and Kona, now available for purchase through March 5 for as low as $29 one-way.
Southwest wanted to sell Hawaiian flights last year, but it took longer than expected to gain approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Southwest selling $49 tickets from Oakland to Honolulu
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News