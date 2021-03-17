Man's car shot at in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are being questioned by police after a shooting in southwest Fresno.It happened just before 2 AM on Maud and Geary.Police say the victim and a suspect got into an argument. The suspect pulled out a gun and walked away.Soon after, he returned in a car with some friends.They got into another argument with the victim, who started followed the suspect vehicle.Eventually, two men in the suspect vehicle opened fire, hitting the victim's car.A police helicopter was able to spot the suspect's vehicle. Two men in their 20s were detained.The victims are a man in his 20s and a teenager who was in the car at the time it was hit by gunfire.No one was hurt.