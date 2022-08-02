Central California SPCA participating in 'Clear the Shelters' campaign

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local animal center is taking action to help save the lives of adoptable animals.

The Central California SPCA is participating in the annual "Clear The Shelters" campaign.

The goal is to find forever homes for as many pets as possible.

This month, the cost of adoption will be reduced by 50 percent for all animals.

That means not only dogs and cats, but also chickens, hamsters, pigs, and horses.

The SPCA is open daily from 10 am to 4 pm.

It's located on Hughes Avenue in southwest Fresno.