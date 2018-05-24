FRESNO COUNTY

CCSPCA files charges against Fresno County 'no kill' rescue group for neglecting nearly 400 animals

EMBED </>More Videos

The Central California SPCA has announced they have filed charges against a Fresno County no-kill shelter for neglecting nearly 400 animals. (KFSN)

LATON, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Central California SPCA has announced they have filed charges against a Fresno county no-kill shelter for neglecting nearly 400 animals.

The charges were filed against the "no-kill" rescue, Laton Animal Rescue, for neglecting 383 animals. Kimber Lee Colvin was charged with seven felony counts of animal cruelty and neglect.

All of the animals were relinquished or seized between December 2015 and March 2016 from Laton Animal Rescue following a complaint made about a suspected neglect situation. The CCSPCA found the dogs, livestock, and equines at the "no-kill" rescue were suffering from a variety of medical conditions and lacked basic care.



Officials said seven dogs were found with a severe skin disease, five tested positive for sarcoptic mange, and two tested positive for demodectic mange. A majority of the tested dogs were inflicted with one or more medical conditions.

A necropsy on two deceased Zebu cattle found on the property determined the cause of death to be starvation.



According to the CCSPCA, many of the dogs were successfully treated and were able to find loving forever homes, but a large number of them were humanely euthanized. They said due to the severity of the untreated conditions caused by the "no-kill" rescue's negligence they "needed to end their needless suffering."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal abusedogsfresno countyFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News