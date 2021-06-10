Local school districts provide resources for special education students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parents and educators are working hard to keep special education students up to speed after a year of distance learning.One example is Fresno Unified. They're investing $1.7 million in their exceptional need students. This included hiring additional special education staff and psychologists, and they're not the only district doing something about it.Carmen Zamora with Go Public Schools Fresno knows the struggle for parents that have special education students learning at home."Some of them still can't read, they can't write, so they can't navigate online learning," said Zamora.It was during this time of distance learning, she made a discovery about her own student."During the pandemic because he was here and I had to help him navigate, I realized that he had special needs," added Zamora.She spent the following months working to keep her student on track."I had to learn how to teach from the teacher," said Zamora.But not every parent has that option. That's why Clovis Unified says bringing special education students back to the classroom was the first priority."The first thing was to do those informal assessments and checks," said Clovis Unified Director of Special Education Dr. Carrie Carter. "How are they? Where are they at?"They've spent the last months making sure students are up to speed. For many students, the next step is summer school for special education students."They need that continued learning so they don't have learning loss over summer," added Carter.Fresno Unified brought their exceptional needs students back last fall. Now they're investing over $1.5 million in these students."That 1.7 million will be used for additional time during winter break, also for after school tutorials and for intervention," said FUSD Assistant Superintendent Brian Beck.