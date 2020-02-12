Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglar arrested in Los Banos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A serial burglar, who donned a Spider-Man mask while committing his crimes, was arrested after police recovered $30,000 worth of stolen property at his apartment.Los Banos police say 37-year-old Lawrence Smith, III wore the superhero disguise to conceal his identity while stealing from schools, storage facilities and construction companies over the last few months.The commercial business burglaries go as far back as October.Monday, detectives served a search warrant at Smith's apartment, where they discovered stolen property worth thousands.Authorities booked Smith into a facility in Merced on multiple counts of burglary and possession of stolen property.