City of Fresno declares sporting goods stores essential business, allowed to reopen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sporting goods stores in Fresno have been allowed to reopen as essential businesses, city leaders announced on Wednesday.

Officials say many of the stores sell essential items, including water, emergency supplies, propane and food.

The stores that also sell guns and ammunition will be allowed to sell them, the order said.

The city clarified its list of essential and nonessential businesses earlier this week. Click here to view the list.

The list will be updated every Tuesday and Friday.
