Senior Spotlight: Clovis HS volleyball coach hoping to coach son one more time

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- This year was Coach Richard Lake's 24th season coaching the Cougars. It was going to be a special as it was Grant's final season playing for him.

"My dad played here, my older brother played here, I was going to be the final Lake to finish it off for us," Grant said.

"As a father, it was something special to have them on the court playing for us," Richard said.

Grant's mom also keeps score for the team, and his younger sister also plays volleyball at Clovis High.

The senior has played on varsity for all four years and says it's not always easy playing for his dad.

"It has its ups and downs but at the end of the day, got to do what I got to do to win," Grant said.

The Cougars had high expectations this year after making it to the state semifinals last season. They brought back the majority of their team.

Grant says his junior season was one of his favorites on the volleyball court.

"Winning the Valley Championship last year being a 3 seed, winning it at our place was a really fun experience," he said.

"It was definitely heartbreaking when we found we weren't going to be able to repeat," Richard said. "There are some up and coming teams that we were looking forward to playing."

In his athletic career at Clovis, Grant played for five different varsity sports, including wide receiver on the football team. His dad said his versatility gave him that extra edge on the volleyball court.

"There usually volleyball-only kids, it's kind of a specialty for them," Richard said. "Grant brought a different kind of athleticism, it was exciting to watch. His position was setter, but we just called him an athlete on the roster."

That's because Grant could play any position on the court. While volleyball runs deep in his family, Grant is hoping to continue his football career at the next level.

He's hoping to play in the Mountain West Conference this fall.
