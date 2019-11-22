Sports

10-year-old stuns crowd after landing impressive series of shots during Lakers halftime event

By
LOS ANGELES -- A 10-year-old boy is being dubbed an unofficial Lakers star after he successfully made several baskets during halftime event at Staples Center.

Maxx Dennis was selected to make shots from different areas of the Lakers home court Tuesday night. He did not disappoint or miss. The kid continued to sink shot after shot, including drilling two NBA-length 3-pointers.

"I was like, I can't believe I made that shot. And then I just kept shooting and I was like I'm making all my shots!," he said.

In a span of just 30 seconds, an uproarious cheer mounted from the crowd.

"To hear 20,000 people scream for your son and to see... it's like an out-of-body experience. It's amazing," said Maxx's mother, Netanya Dennis.

The unexpectedly stellar performance landed him with a free week at Lakers Camp. But it wasn't just beginner's luck. It took practice, and a lot of it. Maxx says he has been practicing since the first grade.

"He practices in the morning before school, in the afternoon when he gets home, he's always out front shooting baskets. He just eats and breaths basketball," Netanya said.

The video of Maxx shooting has been viewed nearly 6 million times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdowntown lalos angeles countylos angeles lakerscool kidsbasketball
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police investigating officer-involved shooting in southwest Fresno
Wells Fargo to donate $20K to families of mass shooting victims for funeral expenses
ABC30's All Valley High School Football Team 20 years later
Hanford woman led deputy on high-speed chase, arrested for DUI
$12 million in state tobacco taxes to improve health care in Valley
CAL FIRE sues In-N-Out for 2017 wildfire in San Luis Obispo County
Sneak peek of enhanced entrance to Disneyland's Tomorrowland
Show More
Missing Mendota teen found safe in Mexico
2 suspects arrested in connection with Halloween party shooting, police say
City pledges $40k to Crime Stoppers for information leading to arrest of mass shooting suspects
Man on date with woman robbed at gunpoint by her 'relative'
Work begins on largest retail center in Merced's history
More TOP STORIES News