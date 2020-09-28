Sports

2 women coaches, woman referee share field to make NFL history

CLEVELAND, OH -- Sunday's NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Football Team marked the first time two female coaches were on the sideline with a female official on the field.

Jennifer King is on Washington's staff, while Callie Brownson is the chief of staff for Stefanski. Sarah Thomas was the down judge.

"It's cool and about time that there's some gender equity in this sport," said Rivera, who first hired King in Carolina. "Women love this game and a lot of them want to play this game and they play it. A lot of them want to coach it and they're coaching it.

King grew up in Rockingham County, North Carolina, and went to Greensboro College. She's the NFL's first full-time Black female coach.

"All we're doing is just creating opportunities for people who deserve it," Rivera said.

Cleveland defeated Washington 34-20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflsportswomen
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: Shaver Lake businesses prepare for customers to return
Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis
Creek Fire: 302,870 acres burned with 39% containment
Wildfire burning near St. Helena prompts mandatory evacuations
SQF Complex Fire: 150,266 acres burned, 49% contained
2 shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex
Lemoore police investigating city's first homicide of 2020
Show More
13-year-old boy starts organization to give back to Fresno community
Sixth inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from COVID-19 complications
Man shot and killed after verbal argument in northeast Fresno
Man in his 40's killed while riding bike in Clovis
Vigil held for homeless man hit and killed by Fresno officer's car
More TOP STORIES News