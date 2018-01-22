INDIANAPOLIS --The USA Gymnastics chairman and vice chairman have resigned following days of public criticism by women who have accused disgraced doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault.
President and CEO Kerry Perry said in a tweet, "We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization."
USA Gym Board of Directors executive leadership: Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder and Treasurer Bitsy Kelley formally offered their resignations, effective Jan. 21.
The board of directors will identify an interim chairperson until a permanent selection is named.
The announcement comes while Nassar victims spoke for a fifth day at a Michigan court hearing.
Former President Steve Penny quit last March after critics said the organization failed to protect gymnasts from abusive coaches and Nassar.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.