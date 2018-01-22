U.S. & WORLD

3 board members at USA Gymnastics quit amid Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal

U.S. gymnasts, left to right, Simone Biles, Gabrielle Douglas, Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, and Lauren Hernandez wave at 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Aug. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

INDIANAPOLIS --
The USA Gymnastics chairman and vice chairman have resigned following days of public criticism by women who have accused disgraced doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault.

In a Michigan courtroom, victims delivered emotional statements about sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.


President and CEO Kerry Perry said in a tweet, "We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization."


USA Gym Board of Directors executive leadership: Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder and Treasurer Bitsy Kelley formally offered their resignations, effective Jan. 21.

The board of directors will identify an interim chairperson until a permanent selection is named.

The announcement comes while Nassar victims spoke for a fifth day at a Michigan court hearing.

Former President Steve Penny quit last March after critics said the organization failed to protect gymnasts from abusive coaches and Nassar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
