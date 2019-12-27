FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 Sports Anchor Bri Mellon went one-on-one with The Athletic's 49ers insider David Lombardi. Lombardi is a Visalia native and gave his take on the NFC West rematch.
Topics include:
Seattle responded after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals
49ers playing with a heavey heart following the death of C.J. Beathard's brother
Jimmy Garoppolo leading team to Super Bowl
Seahawks signing running back Marshawn Lynch
49ers insider David Lombardi and Bri Mellon break down Niners at Seahawks round 2
