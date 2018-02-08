CALIFORNIA

San Francisco 49ers reportedly agree to 5-year deal with QB Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws during a practice at the team's NFL training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --
The San Francisco 49ers agreed to terms on a five-year contract with Jimmy Garoppolo worth $137.5 million, according to an NFL Network source. The deal is the largest in NFL history on an average-per-year basis.

The 49ers traded a second-round pick in 2018 to the New England Patriots for a 2018 for Garoppolo. The new contract helps the Niners avoid using the franchise tag on Garoppolo. The quarterback was in the final year of his rookie deal.

This now makes Derek Carr the 3rd highest paid QB, behind Garoppolo and Matthew Stafford

