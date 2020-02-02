kobe bryant

Kobe Bryant Death: San Francisco 49ers' Emmanuel Sanders shares photos of customized cleats honoring NBA legend

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts photo of Kobe's, Gianna's jerseys: 'There is no #24 without #2'

Sanders shared photos on Twitter of his customized cleats featuring the NBA legend, along with the message: "'I'll do whatever it takes to win. Whether it's sitting on the bench waiving a towel. Handing out cups of water to my teammates or hitting the game-winning shot.' - Mamba"

One shoe has Bryant wearing a crown and the other has both of Bryant's numbers -- 24 and 8.

Since the shoes are Niners colors, Sanders should be able to wear them in the Super Bowl.



RELATED: Usher, Boyz II Men, LeBron James honor Kobe in Lakers' tribute at Staples Center

See more stories and videos related to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisco 49erslos angeles lakerskobe bryanthelicopter crashinstagram
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
49ers' Sanders shares photos of customized cleats honoring Kobe
49ers' Sanders shares photos of customized cleats honoring Kobe
Vanessa Bryant posts photo of Kobe's, Gianna's jerseys
WATCH: Lakers tribute to Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police handcuffed 16-year-old with autism after he had seizure, mom says
Man shot in southwest Fresno after argument over Sunday's Super Bowl
Burglary suspect fleeing police crashes car into Visalia home
Church shooting leaves 2 dead after funeral in Florida
Video shows jail fight between confessed Parkland shooter, deputy
Kingsburg Police arrest 3 suspects linked to multiple burglaries
Traffic stop in Mariposa County turns into drug bust and vehicle pursuit
Show More
Visalia Police looking for man who shot at a group of people
Woman body-shamed after video of rescue from icy lake goes viral
This SF parking spot will cost you $100,000
Merced Police release new details in shooting of 4 teens
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News