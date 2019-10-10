Sports

Football players at Ohio middle school help team's manager with spina bifida score touchdown

MIAMISBURG, Ohio -- Eighth-grade football players in Ohio worked to make their team manager feel extra special during a game Wednesday night.

Paul Townsend was born with spina bifida, a congenital defect that occurs when the spine or spinal cord doesn't form properly.

His family was told he had a 2% chance to live to the age of 1. Townsend is now 15.

He loves sports and serves as the manager for an eighth-grade football team in Miamisburg. After all of his hard work, the team wanted to find a special way to thank Townsend, WKEF-TV reported.

They helped him score a touchdown during Wednesday night's game.

The team's coach said the touchdown took two years to plan.

"It's exciting, it really is, and I love the fact that the team has made him a part of it," said Helena Baker, Townsend's mom. "Even though he can't run and walk the way they do, he uses wheels so he does really well for his type."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsohiodisabilityschoolohiofootballschool athletics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ACLU files complaint against FUSD over blackface video
Fresno City College students exposed to unknown chemical
Briceburg Fire: 4,900 acres, 25 percent contained
PG&E power outage impacts 359K customers in Bay Area
A look back at PG&E's history of blackouts
PG&E shuts off power to parts of Mariposa Co.
How to survive a fast-moving wildfire
Show More
Car dealership giving away Bible and gun with car purchase
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape, former anchor denies claims
78-year-old man with dementia goes missing in Porterville
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
More TOP STORIES News