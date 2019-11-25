sports

Aaron Judge returns to Pete Beiden Field to host youth baseball camp

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Aaron Judge returned to Pete Beiden Field at Fresno State Sunday afternoon. The former Diamond Dog held a free four-hour baseball camp for little leaguers in the Fresno area.

This year Judge officially launched his All Rise Foundation which focuses on giving back to the youth.



It was the second sponsored charity event since Judge started the foundation. Judge said he wanted to give back to the communities that gave to him.

RELATED: Valley native and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge visits kids at Valley Children's Hospital

"I keep thinking of all the sprints and in and outs we had to run on the field and brings back good memories," he said. "But it's good just to see these kids smiling and having fun out here."



His first pro camp was held at his alma mater Linden High School, followed by the event in Fresno. Judge said another event will be held in New York next year.

RELATED: Valley native, NY Yankee Aaron Judge named honorary captain for Fresno State vs. Nevada game

"I want to help the whole country you know, eventually I want to get on a bigger scale like that," Judge said. "You have to start in the small communities first, and then from there you can take it on to bigger and better things."



Judge has become one of the biggest names in the majors since he was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2013.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresno statebaseballnew york yankeessports
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Nevada beats Fresno State on Senior Night, 35-28
Aaron Judge named honorary captain for Fresno State vs. Nevada game
ABC30's All Valley High School Football Team 20 years later
Valley native and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge visits kids at Valley Children's
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family displaced after fire destroys home, investigators search for arsonist
Kerman Police searching for missing, at-risk 74-year-old man
Gov. Newsom to decide whether Fresno Co. killer gets parole
Firefighters battle green waste fire in southeast Fresno
26-year-old man dies after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
6 passengers fall ill on docked cruise ship at Port of LA
Boy dies after San Diego father killed mother, brothers
Show More
Madera Co. storm prep: Sandbag locations, warming centers
Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
28-year-old K-pop star found dead in home
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet: PHOTOS
More TOP STORIES News