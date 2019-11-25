Aaron Judge returns to Pete Beiden Field to host youth baseball camp

This year Judge officially launched his All Rise Foundation which focuses on giving back to the youth.
.@TheJudge44 returns to @FresnoStateBSB Pete Beiden Field for his free baseball camp ⚾️ @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/UMvN7qdEEB— Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) November 24, 2019
It was the second sponsored charity event since Judge started the foundation. Judge said he wanted to give back to the communities that gave to him.
"I keep thinking of all the sprints and in and outs we had to run on the field and brings back good memories," he said. "But it's good just to see these kids smiling and having fun out here."
.@TheJudge44 yelling home run every swing 😂 Sold out camp for the @AllRiseOfficial. @FresnoStateBSB @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/H0GmS8GdNK— Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) November 24, 2019
His first pro camp was held at his alma mater Linden High School, followed by the event in Fresno. Judge said another event will be held in New York next year.
"I want to help the whole country you know, eventually I want to get on a bigger scale like that," Judge said. "You have to start in the small communities first, and then from there you can take it on to bigger and better things."
Former @FresnoStateBSB Bulldog taking his time with each group. Teaching the future outfielders ⚾️ @AllRiseOfficial pic.twitter.com/K4mKEG0irF— Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) November 24, 2019
Judge has become one of the biggest names in the majors since he was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2013.