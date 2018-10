Aaron Judge made the wish of one his biggest fans come true.Luca Iacono is from Middletown, New Jersey, and the nine-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in his chest.He is recovering after receiving chemotherapy.As part of ESPN's My Wish program with the Make a Wish Foundation his one wish was to meet the Yankee's star slugger and former Fresno Diamond Dog.Here is the heartwarming video: