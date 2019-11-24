Valley native, NY Yankee Aaron Judge named honorary captain for Fresno State vs. Nevada game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New York Yankee Aaron Judge returned home to the Valley as an honorary captain for Fresno State's football game against Nevada.The former Diamond Dog visited Valley Children's Hospital in Madera on Friday. He will be hosting a free baseball camp for his All Rise Foundation on Sunday at Pete Biden Field.Judge was drafted in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft in 2013 out of Fresno State and has since become an icon in the sport.