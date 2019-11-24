Valley native, NY Yankee Aaron Judge named honorary captain for Fresno State vs. Nevada game

All rise! Aaron Judge is in the building @FresnoStateFB! #Yankees @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/9u5Anv3snk— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) November 24, 2019
The former Diamond Dog visited Valley Children's Hospital in Madera on Friday. He will be hosting a free baseball camp for his All Rise Foundation on Sunday at Pete Biden Field.
Judge was drafted in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft in 2013 out of Fresno State and has since become an icon in the sport.