ACC, Big Ten, others cancel men's college basketball tournaments

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference all canceled their basketball tournaments Thursday because of concerns about coronavirus, putting the playing of the NCAA Tournament in doubt.

Within minutes of each other, the five most high-profile conferences in college sports announced that the remainder of their tournaments would not be played. All were preparing to play games in large arenas across the country, but with few people in the buildings.

The ACC said Florida State will represent the league as the champion.

"We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority," the ACC said in a statement.

The Big Ten issued this statement: "The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."



The PAC-12 also decided to cancel their men's tournament, saying in a statement, "This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events.



SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement, "We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home. While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance."

The SEC said the regular season champion Kentucky will get the conferences automatic NCAA Tournament bid.
On Tuesday, the NCAA made the decision to hold the men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans.


"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," NCAA President Mark Emmert said. "This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."

The Big East started its second-round game between top-seeded Creighton and St. John's at Madison Square Garden as most of the sport was shutting down.

Also, canceling their tournaments were the Atlantic 10, American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference and Western Athletic Conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
