COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama wins College Football Playoff National Championship in overtime

Behind freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who entered the game in the second half, the Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Georgia Bulldogs, 26-23, in overtime in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Alabama has now won five national football championships since the 2009-2010 season, including two in the last three seasons.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is now 12-0 in games against his former assistants.
