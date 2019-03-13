Sports

Alaskan Native Pete Kaiser wins Iditarod dog sled race

FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, musher Peter Kaiser leads his team past spectators during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, in Anchorage, Alaska.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- Pete Kaiser has become the latest Alaska Native to win the Iditarod dog sled race.

Kaiser won the race for the first time early Wednesday, crossing the finish line in Nome after beating back a challenge from the defending champion, Norwegian musher Joar Ulsom.

Crowds cheered and clapped as Kaiser came off the Bering Sea ice and mushed down Nome's main street to the famed burled arch finish line.

The 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) race began March 3 north of Anchorage.

Kaiser, who is Yupik, is from the southwest Alaska community of Bethel.

Four other Alaska Native mushers have won the race, including John Baker, an Inupiaq from Kotzebue, in 2011.

Kaiser will receive $50,000 and a new pickup truck for the victory.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsalaskadogsports
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
High school security guard accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Newsom's halt on executions expected to generate political opposition
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
Fresno doctor charged with sex crimes on patient, plus cover-up
One of Fresno's most horrific murder crimes took place 15 years ago
Governor Newsom's housing crisis funds get bipartisan push-back
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Show More
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling hunting gear in 125 stores
New changes will make casting a ballot easier in Fresno County
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula charged with cruelty to a child
Health officials warn of measles exposure at LAX
Victims from deadly late night crash in Parlier identified
More TOP STORIES News