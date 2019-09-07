Sports

Antonio Brown cut from Raiders before playing game with team

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have released disgruntled star receiver Antonio Brown before he ever played a game for the team.



The Raiders announced the decision Saturday, hours after he requested his release in the latest turn in a dramatic first summer with the team. Oakland opens its season Monday night.

Brown was upset about his latest team fine over an outburst at practice at general manager Mike Mayock. That fine allowed the Raiders to void more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years in Brown's contract.

Oakland instead decided to cut ties entirely. The Raiders had been counting heavily on Brown after trading a third and fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh for the game's most prolific receiver in March. They also gave him a new three-year contract worth $50.1 million that now is void following the release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflfootballoakland raiders
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raiders release Brown after tumultuous tenure
Fiery Coalinga car crash kills at least one
One injured in southeast Fresno driveby shooting
Driveby shooter hits southeast Fresno house hours after nearby shooting
Chase leads Visalia police to wanted man and meth
Tulare County sheriff's sergeant arrested for domestic violence
Community honors Fresno Co. deputy shot in Tollhouse at football game
Show More
Woman says suspect shot at her home while attempting to attack wife
Kingsburg toddler surprises organ donor to celebrate successful transplant
Man arrested for kidnapping, other attempted abductions in northeast Fresno
Family remembers Visalia murder victim, suspect arrested
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
More TOP STORIES News