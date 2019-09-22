Former New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown said he will no longer play in NFL

Brown made the announcement on Twitter Sunday morning
The post read in part:
Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !— AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019
That tweet came as ESPN reported there were teams interested in signing the star wide receiver, but they wanted information on his legal situation.
Brown was cut from both the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots in the last month.
The latter came amid multiple sexual assault allegations. The NFL is investigating.
It was unclear if Brown would have to interview with the league as part of that investigation.