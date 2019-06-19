Sports

Authorities: David Ortiz not intended target of shooting in Dominican Republic

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have confirmed that Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was not the target of the shooting inside a nightclub in his hometown last week.

Investigators say the intended target was a friend of Ortiz who was seated next to him and dressed similarly.

Officials say the gunman was shown a picture of the target minutes before the attack but became confused on who he was supposed to shoot.

Eleven people are currently in custody for the attempted murder of the Red Sox star, but law enforcement officials say the mastermind behind the shooting is still on the run.

Ortiz remains hospitalized from the gunshot wound to his back, but doctors have upgraded his condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsshooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News