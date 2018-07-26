Avenal's Jose Ramirez to defend title at Save Mart Center in September

OFFICIAL! 2012 Olympian and WBC World Champion @RAMIREZBOXING (22-0) will face undefeated Antonio Orozco (27-0) who is ranked #3 in the World by the WBC on Friday September 14th on the sports biggest fight weekend live on ESPN's flagship channel in primetime from Fresno, Ca 👊 pic.twitter.com/cVqFMpQD5t — Rick Mirigian (@RGMPROMO) July 26, 2018

As we reported earlier this month, Avenal boxer Jose Ramírez will defend his title in the Central Valley.Ramírez will defend the WBC 140-Pound title against unbeaten challenger Antonio Orozco at Save Mart Center on Friday, September 14.Ramírez was originally scheduled to defend his title at the Save Mart Center on July 7 against Danny O'Connor, but the bout was canceled after O'Connor was hospitalized for severe dehydration before the weigh-in.According to the press release sent to the media below is information on how to redeem tickets from the July 7 fight: