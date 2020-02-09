Sports

Baseball stars of the future show out in MLB Jr. Home Run Derby

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of young baseball players took to Chukchansi Park Saturday to participate in the MLB Junior Home Run Derby.

The event was free for contestants because of a partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods.

The players got the opportunity to learn from local hitting instructors and coaches.

Organizers say those who performed well at this derby will have the chance to compete in the national finals during the 2020 MLB All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles.

"These are kids that love a good time," says Community Marketing Manager Aaron Pisk. "These are kids that have just started t-ball, the kids that are playing high-school ball. We got some great coaches that are giving tips no matter what level. You are learning something and having fun. It's a lot of fun."

The derby was separated into two different divisions: One for kids 12-years-old and younger and the other for 14-years-old and under.
