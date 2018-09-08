Best surfers in the world competing for World Surf League title in Lemoore

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4188894" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The best surfers in the world are in the Central Valley, competing in the World Surf League championship.

List of places the @wsl is giving out a world title in 2018:

Gold Coast, Australia

Rio, Brazil

Bali, Indonesia

Oahu, Hawaii

Tahiti

Lemoore, CA 📍

One of these is not like the other. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/CYjoKzppYR — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) September 8, 2018

The best surfers in the world are in the Central Valley, competing in the World Surf League Championship.This is the first time they are giving out a WSL title on an artificial wave.Close to 100 miles away from the nearest beach, you can find the world's best surfers making waves in Lemoore."We designed it to be like nature to feel like the ocean to be obviously a bit more perfect but to have the power of a good strong swell in the ocean would," said pro-surfer Kelly Slater.Surfing's 11-time world champion Kelly Slater says he is thankful the community has embraced him and the surf ranch crew."It's been fun to interact with the community not just be some weird thing out in the desert that everyone was wondering what we were which happened for a while," said Slater.The inaugural surf ranch pro and the 8th stop for the World Surf League Championship tour brought dozens of the finest athletes to the Valley and almost 5,000 spectators to the surf ranch."Great facility unbelievable it's in our backyard," said Corey Cowger.The competition even brought fundraising opportunities to Lemoore high school.Student Volunteers like NJROTC cadet Mitchell Bonham gladly spent the day guarding the VIP area, all to raise money for school programs."It's interesting seeing new faces and having the chance to get to do something not a lot of people get to do," said Mitchell Bonham.