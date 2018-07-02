WORLD CUP

Brazil beats Mexico, advances to World Cup quarterfinals

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Brazil has advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Mexico.

Neymar opened the scoring in the 51st minute and provided the last pass for Firmino's clincher in the 88th. Firmino tapped in from close range minutes after coming on as a replacement for Coutinho.

For the opener, Neymar slid toward the goal and tapped in Willian's low cross from the left.

The goals made Brazil the World Cup all-time scoring leader with 228 goals, surpassing Germany with 226.
