Bri Mellon and 49ers insider David Lombardi break down Niners at Seahawks round 2

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 Sports Anchor Bri Mellon went one-on-one with The Athletic's 49ers insider David Lombardi. Lombardi is a Visalia native and gave his take on the NFC West rematch.Topics include:Seattle responded after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals49ers playing with a heavey heart following the death of C.J. Beathard's brotherJimmy Garoppolo leading team to Super BowlSeahawks signing running back Marshawn Lynch