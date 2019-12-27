Sports

Bri Mellon and 49ers insider David Lombardi break down Niners at Seahawks round 2

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 Sports Anchor Bri Mellon went one-on-one with The Athletic's 49ers insider David Lombardi. Lombardi is a Visalia native and gave his take on the NFC West rematch.

Topics include:

Seattle responded after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals

49ers playing with a heavey heart following the death of C.J. Beathard's brother

Jimmy Garoppolo leading team to Super Bowl

Seahawks signing running back Marshawn Lynch
