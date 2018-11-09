FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Boise blues again for the Bulldogs

Friday night the #23 Fresno State football team lost 24-17 to Boise State on the road in Boise. The Bulldogs (8-2, MW 5-1) have now lost 10 straight road games to the Broncos (8-2,

Friday night the #23 Fresno State football team lost 24-17 to Boise State on the road in Boise. The Bulldogs (8-2, MW 5-1) have now lost 10 straight road games to the Broncos (8-2, 5-1).

State held a 10-3 halftime lead thanks to a touchdown connection between senior quarterback Marcus McMaryion and Keesean Johnson and a 47-yard field goal from true freshman Asa Fuller.

Sophomore Ronnie Rivers rushed in a 1-yard touchdown to cap a 75-yard drive that made it a 17-3 game.

But then the Bronco offense got going led by Alexander Mattison's 2 touchdowns and a 49-yard strike from Brett Rypien to Khalil Shakir that made it a 24-17 Bronco lead that held until the final whistle.

FS returns home to take on San Diego State (7-2, MW 4-1) on November 17th with kickoff set for 7:30 on CBS Sports Network.
