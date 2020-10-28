sports

Bryson DeChambeau lands on the cover of Sports Illustrated

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bryson DeChambeau has landed on the cover of the November issue of Sports Illustrated with the headline "Bryson DeChambeau is Breaking Golf."

The article focuses on Bryson's body-building and how he's able to win golf tournaments by bombing it past the competition. The Clovis East grad won the U.S. Open, his first major championship, by six shots in September.

Michael Rosenberg, the author of the new Sports Illustrated article, caught up with DeChambeau at his home course of Dallas National Golf Club.

It was there that DeChambeau shared the story of how he spent all Spring on the driving range and didn't hit a single putt, despite the practice green being some 70 paces from the range.

"He's got a different approach, a different kind of brain for golf," Rosenberg told Action News. "I think people are copying him but they can't copy him completely because most brains are just not wired like that."

DeChambeau joins a rare list of Central Valley athletes to grace the cover of SI including: David Carr, Paul George, Stephone Paige, Tom Seaver, Rafer Johnson and Ickey Woods.



"The lesson of this year is: as long as the equipment is the way it is, Bryson is going to take this as far as he can take it," Rosenberg said. "He and others are going to be playing a game in five years that looks nothing like even what's being played now, but certainly not 20 years ago."

Golf's next major is the Masters, which will be played at Augusta National Golf Club, November 12-15. DeChambeau has already shared how he plans on attacking holes with his added distance, particularly on #13, a dogleg left par 5.

"There's a lot that goes into winning the Masters; it's not just a matter of distance, but he is going to try and win that event in a way that nobody has really won it," Rosenberg said. "When Tiger won in '97, they talked about 'Tiger proofing' the course. If he pulls this off, they'll talk about 'Bryson proofing' the course."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsclovispgamastersgolfsportssports illustrated
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Central Park Dance Skaters will WOW you
New sports complex opens in Cutler-Orosi
QB1 Jake Haener and his connection to the Valley and former Fresno State quarterbacks
Fresno State cuts 3 sports due to expected loss in revenue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after crashing car into tree in Tulare County
CHAMPIONS! Dodgers win first World Series title in 32 years
Merced County deputy taken to hospital after crash with DUI driver
Driver killed, passenger injured after motorcycle crashes into tree in Fresno
Fresno, Madera Counties aim to ramp up testing to move to lower tiers
Fresno Police Reform Commission releases final recommendations
Parents, childcare providers asking for state help to prevent more closures
Show More
Turner tests positive for COVID during game, returns for World Series photo
Suspect wanted for stealing car with 3-year-old inside in Merced arrested, police say
Family mourns man shot and killed by neighbor in Fresno
Fresno County stays in 'red tier' of reopening CA, for now
Tulare Co. hopes upcoming holidays don't hinder COVID-19 progress
More TOP STORIES News