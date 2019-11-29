Oakland Raiders

Builder says Raiders stadium on track to be finished by July

Workers continue construction on the future Raiders football stadium, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS -- The new $2 billion stadium being built near the Las Vegas Strip for the NFL's Oakland Raiders is not expected to have a roof in place until April but should be finished next summer.

Don Webb, the chief operating officer of a Raiders subsidiary that's building the stadium, said the facility is still expected to be completed by July 31.

Webb told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that work crews are readying the field-level of the venue, including a 9,500-ton 4-foot (1.22-meter) -tall container that will roll the field into the stadium.

The Raiders plans to start playing at the 65,000-seat indoor stadium just off the Strip in 2020.

It's been named Allegiant Stadium for Allegiant Travel Co., the parent company of low-cost air carrier Allegiant Air.
