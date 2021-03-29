Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Chris Herren reflects on life after film 'Unguarded'

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Not many remember the Fresno State team that 23 years ago this week made it to the final four at Madison Square Garden.

Rafer Alston led a team that had a three-point lead over Minnesota before this improbable three goes in to force overtime.

The Golden Gophers would go on to win 91-89.

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.

One of the other players on that Fresno State team was fan favorite Chris Herren.

Paul George's number 24 hangs retired in the Save Mart Center, but prior to that, Herren dazzled fans wearing that same number inside Selland Arena.

His story of overcoming drug addiction is well documented in the 30 for 30 film 'Unguarded'.

This week Action News had the chance to catch up with the former Bulldog about what life has been like since the film while also reflecting on his time here in the Valley.
