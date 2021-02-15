Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State men's basketball season winding down

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's basketball season is winding down.
The Bulldogs are back inside the Save Mart Center this week -- a place where they have a 7-2 record.
Thursday, they start a two-game set with San Diego State.
The Dogs flew in from Colorado late Saturday night.
In the video above, we spoke with associate head coach Tarvish Felton on their series sweep over Air Force.
