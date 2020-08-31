Bulldog Breakdown: Hearing from Kalen DeBoer on Fresno State's postponed season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bulldogs will still be on the sidelines in what would have been their season opener next Saturday.Instead, Fresno State and many others across the country are waiting to see if they can pick things up in the Spring.At the beginning of August, The Mountain West Conference announced that its fall sports season, including football, was canceled due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.In the video above, we caught up with head coach Kalen DeBoer to go over some of the challenges facing his team.