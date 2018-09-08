Bulldogs comeback comes up just short v. Minnesota

A week after putting up 79 points in a week one win against Idaho, the Fresno State football team faced a much different opponent.The Bulldogs traveled to face Minnesota at TCF Stadium in Minneapolis. It was the first meeting for the two schools.FS fell 21-14 to Minnesota. Trailing by a touchdown with the ball inside Minnesota's red zone Coach Tedford called up a trick play. Senior quarterback Marcus McMaryion pitched to Clovis native Josh Hokit who threw to Jared Rice in the back of the end zone. The ball was underthrown and Antoine Winfield Jr. intercepted it while just keeping one foot inbounds.The Golden Gophers led 10-0 at the break holding FS to just 104 yards of total offense.Next week the Bulldogs will travel to the Rose Bowl to face UCLA. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM with the game broadcast on FS1. FS has won their last two meetings against the Bruins.