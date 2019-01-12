COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Fresno State drops first Mountain West game of the season to #10 Nevada

(AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Saturday night the Fresno State men's basketball team (12-4, MW 3-1) dropped their first Mountain West Conference game of the season falling 74-64 to #10 Nevada (16-1, 3-1).


The Bulldogs were fueled by big nights from Braxton Huggins, Deshon Taylor and Nate Grimes who combined for 56 of State's 64 points. Huggins led the Bulldogs with 25 points (9-17 FG).

Missed free throws (10-17) and offensive rebounds from Nevada (17) proved to be the difference.

9,586 was the official attendance with some of the top sections of the Save Mart Center even opened for fans. FS is 0-7 all-time against AP Top 25 teams inside the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs have now lost 21 straight against ranked opponents with their last win coming February 10, 2002 against #14 Oklahoma State.


The Bulldogs next game is January 19th against Boise State (8-8, MW 3-0).
fresno state bulldogscollege basketballfresno stateFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
